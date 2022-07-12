Warner Chappell ups Andrew Ludwick to vice president of business development, digital

Andrew Ludwick has been promoted to vice president of business development, digital for Warner Chappell Music.

In his new role, Ludwick will work with major technology partners in the digital space. He will also oversee business opportunities in developing markets, and will partner with the company's finance, administration and operations teams to ensure cohesion across WCM's digital supply chain.

He will report to WCM's senior vice president of global digital, Natalie Madaj.

Previously, Ludwick has spent nearly a decade with Warner Music Group, having started at Warner Records. Most recently, he served as director of digital innovation for WCM, where he worked alongside technology companies like Peloton, Snap and TikTok.

Ludwick said: “I started my career in music as an intern at Warner Records and got to where I am today by leaning into challenging business cases and seeking solutions. I’m deeply grateful that Warner Music Group and Warner Chappell value innovation and career growth, and I’m also very thankful for the mentorship that I’ve received along the way. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Natalie and our co-chairs to expand our strategy and unlock even more revenue opportunities for our songwriters.”

Madaj added: “Andrew is a natural leader and collaborator and has been instrumental in securing highly impactful digital deals across a variety of markets and verticals. He’s tuned in to the latest technologies impacting our industry, and I know he’ll continue to find innovative ways to amplify our global catalogue as he takes on this exciting role.”