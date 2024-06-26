Warner Chappell US Latin signs global deal with Dominican rapper Tokischa

Warner Chappell Music US Latin has signed a global publishing deal with Dominican rapper and songwriter Tokischa.

Tokischa has recorded high-profile collaborations with J Balvin, Rosalía, Madonna, Anuel AA and Ozuna.

The publishing deal follows the launch of her own record label, Sol, with Warner Music Latina.

Tokischa’s manager Angelica Piche said: “The best results are accomplished by teams, and it's a pleasure to unite with Warner Chappell. Tokischa and I are excited about this collaboration and the synergy that this alliance will bring.”

Gustavo Menéndez, president, US Latin & Latin America, WCM, said: “We take a lot of pride in who we pair with and sign. We’re always looking to work with those who are relevant and possess true artistry. Tokischa is the perfect example of that: her music speaks to her completely original creative side and integrity, and the best is yet to come.”

Lazaro Hernandez, SVP, A&R, US Latin & Latin America, WCM, added: “It's a privilege to welcome Tokischa, a global rock star and culture-defining artist and songwriter, to our family. She’s paved her own path on her own terms, and her unapologetic authenticity has created a platform for important conversations about freedom and identity.”

In 2022, Tokischa released the Latin hit Delincuente with Anuel AA and Ñengo Flow, and contributed to Rosalía’s Latin Grammy-winning album Motomami. That same year, she completed her first US tour and was featured on Hung Up On Tokischa, a remix of Madonna's 2005 hit.

In 2023, she collaborated with rap artist Sexyy Red on the single Daddy produced by WCM’s El Guincho and Yeti Beats.

This year, she released Ride Or Die, Pt. 2 with Sevdaliza and WCM’s Villano Antillano, and Chulo pt.2 with WCM’s Bad Gyal featuring Young Miko, among other collaborations.

Photo credit: Richard Cordones