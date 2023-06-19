Warner Music Spain & Warner Chappell host songwriting camp amid streaming boom in Latin music

Warner Music Spain and Warner Chappell Music Spain have hosted a summer songwriting camp in Madrid.

The event brought together Spanish and Latin American artists and songwriters to create new music, as well as perform in The Music Station live venue.

The camp comes as Latin music – and particularly Música Mexicana – is exploding in the global charts. Five of the top six songs on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart are by Latin music artists, including the track La Bebe by Warner Music’s Yng Lvcas. Yng Lvcas performed on the opening night of the Madrid camp, alongside Arturo, DannyLux and Franco Rey in a Música Mexicana showcase.

The line-up of domestic artists and songwriters included Spanish musicians such as Álvaro de Luna, Andreew, Beret, Blas Cantó, Leo Rizzi, Paul Alone, Recycled J, Soge Culebra, Vanesa Martín, Walls, Xavibo and Yoly Saa. International stars such as Yng Lvcas, DannyLux, Yami Safdie, El Arturo, Franco Rey, Gino Mella, Leon Leiden, Natalie Perez, Angela Torres, Dahro and Dahili all travelled to Madrid.

Producers such as 3KMKZ, Andres Saavedra, Dodo Foie, FakeGuido, Garabatto, Jorge Chapas, Kabasaki, Kickbombo, Lowlight, Menend and Nuviala were on hand to facilitate and drive the studio sessions.

Those performing included the likes of Yami Safdi and Paula Cendejas, as part of the She Sounds showcase, as well as Leon Leiden, Recycled J and Marina Reche.

The most recent figures from IFPI value the combined Latin American, Portuguese and Spanish recorded music markets at almost $1.7 billion last year.

Guillermo Gonzalez, president of Warner Music Iberia, said: “Latin music continues to grow around the world, and it's important that we build an environment where our local artists have the opportunity to create and propel the music beyond our borders. The team has reimagined the concept of a songwriting camp, pushing the experience beyond its limits by inviting DSPs and content creators to participate. This fosters a collaborative environment where artists, writers, and producers can showcase their talents in The Music Station, while also opening the doors for fans and other music professionals to join.”

Santiago Menéndez-Pidal, president, Warner Chappell Music Southern Europe, added: “This camp was a great opportunity to bring together Warner Chappell writers and Warner Music artists in our state-of-the-art studios to create some magic. It’s already proving a special week as we watch the sparks of ideas that’ll become future hits.”