We are family: Peermusic's Mary Megan Peer takes over as CEO

Peermusic has announced a senior management transition as Ralph Peer II becomes executive chair. He has led the company for the past 37 years.

The publishing veteran has appointed Mary Megan Peer, former deputy CEO, to succeed him as CEO, effective January 2021. The announcement marks a generational shift for a company that is privately owned and has been led by the Peer family since its inception over 90 years ago.

As executive chair, Ralph Peer will retain corporate board responsibilities at the company and continue to provide his expertise. He will also continue to serve as a member of several industry boards, including the National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) and International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP).

“It’s been a very satisfying challenge to have stewarded Peermusic’s heritage repertoire made possible through the genius of my father and the savoir faire of my mother, while simultaneously keeping our firm active and successfully engaged with contemporary repertoire and global music publishing policy,” he said. “I feel privileged to engage with global cultures and intellectual property issues on a daily basis. In short, I love my job and relish the intellectual environment it provides.

“Now is the time for the next generation to step into this leadership role. Nothing could make me prouder or more pleased than to announce Mary Megan’s appointment as CEO. The entire family joins me in wishing Mary Megan and her team continued success in serving our valued artists and composers. As executive chair, I look forward to contributing to Peermusic’s future for many years to come.”

Mary Megan Peer’s elevation to CEO marks the third generation of Peer family leadership at the company, which was founded by Ralph S Peer in 1927.

“I’m honoured to be named Peermusic’s fourth CEO by my father at such a strong time in the company’s history,” she said. “His principled leadership is reflected in Peermusic’s client-centric ethos and the respect our colleagues have for writers and for each other. Like many in the company and within the industry, I have learned a great deal from him and am thankful to have the opportunity to continue to do so as he starts the next chapter of his career at Peermusic. I look forward to continuing to work with the very strong senior management team he has created around the globe.”