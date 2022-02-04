West African publisher AMG/MaDigital joins IMPEL

Independent West African publisher AMF/MaDigital has joined international collective licensing agency IMPEL.

AMG/MaDigital is the first music publishing company in West Africa and was established in 2020 with the goal of educating African artists about publishing income and its opportunities.

Since its foundation, the company has signed more than 800 writers, 90% of which are in West Africa specialising in Afrobeats. It represents artists including Ks Bloom (pictured), Asaph du Ciel and Morijah, as well as developing artists such as Stelair, Nitche OG and 8ll.

Founder Dominique Gnamba said: “We are really happy to become a member of IMPEL. We look forward to working with them to enhance our collections in Africa and make sure our artists get paid properly and quickly. Joining IMPEL is also a great opportunity to work alongside a diverse range of successful independent publishers from all around the world as a collective.”

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams said: “We’re really delighted to be welcoming Dominique and his team to IMPEL as our first member from the African continent. MaDigital is breaking new ground in West Africa and we feel that we are the perfect partner to support them in their mission to support African songwriters. Their experience and insight into an important developing region will also be of great value to us.”