Wet Leg, Harry Styles, Raye, Sault, Florence + The Machine and more win at 2023 Ivor Novello Awards

The Ivors Academy has announced the winners of this year’s Ivor Novello Awards with Amazon Music.

The ceremony was held at Grosvenor House, London, and featured live performances from Sting, Raye and Matilda Mann - an innovation for the 2023 ceremony.

In the 68th year of The Ivors, 30 songwriters and composers collected Ivor Novello Awards across 14 categories in recognition of outstanding achievements in songwriting and composing for screen.

This year’s Songwriter of the Year Award with Amazon Music went to Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers. The Ivors judges described Teasdale and Chambers’ writing as fresh, unapologetic and direct, with surprising melodies that demand attention.

Best Contemporary Song went to Raye, 070 Shake and Mike Sabath for Escapism, which Raye performed live at the awards ceremony. Described by the judges as daring, brave and empowering songwriting, the track peaked at No.1 after going viral on TikTok.

In recognition of the impact her musical vision has made on her fellow songwriters, Charli XCX was awarded the Visionary Award with Amazon Music.

Harry Styles, Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, together won PRS For Music Most Performed Work for their collaboration on the UK’s biggest song of 2022, As It Was. This marks the third Ivor Novello Award each for the partnership of Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon, who won both PRS For Music Most Performed Work for Adore You and Songwriter of the Year in 2021.

With over 40 million records sold worldwide, the Special International Award celebrated the career and influence of Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein.

The Best Album winner was 11 by Sault, written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Penate. Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover’s win marks the significant achievement of his fourth Ivor Novello Award.

Best Song Musically and Lyrically was won by King, recorded by Florence + the Machine, and written by Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff.

Kamille’s body of work was recognised with the Outstanding Song Collection award. Kamille has worked with artists such as Mabel, The Saturdays, Dua Lipa and Little Mix, for whom she wrote over 30 songs including the No.1 hits Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex. On top of her songwriting achievements, she has also launched an artist career.

The PRS for Music Icon Award went to the band James – Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter.

The Rising Star Award with Amazon Music has been awarded to singer-songwriter Victoria Canal. She is the fourth consecutive female songwriter to pick up the award since it was introduced in 2020.

Sting received the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy, the highest honour the Academy bestows. With over 100 million albums sold throughout his career from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist, Sting is one of Britain’s most successful songwriters.

Hannah Peel won Best Television Soundtrack for her work on The Midwich Cuckoos, while John Powell won Best Original Film Score for Don’t Worry Darling.

The award for Best Original Video Game Score went to Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “On behalf of The Ivors Academy of songwriters and composers I wholeheartedly congratulate all of our winners. When we choose to reward one of our number, when we recognise and validate their work, we are saying that as an Ivor Novello award winner, you represent the very best of us.”

Title sponsor and collaborator Amazon Music produced the first ever livestream from the event. Presented by +44 Podcast hosts Zeze Millz and Sideman, as well as radio DJ Zach Sang, the livestream featured live coverage direct from The Ivors red carpet, plus the award show performances, and backstage interviews with the winners.

Matilda Mann, Henry Moodie and Kurt Vile will today each release new Amazon Original tracks in recognition of three of the 2023 Ivor Novello winners (Blondie, Sting and Charli XCX).

Click here to read our digital cover feature with Sting. Subscribers can read our interview with Ivors Academy CEO Graham Davies.

Ivor Novello Awards 2023 winners:

Academy Fellowship

Sting

Best Album

11

written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate

performed by Sault

published in the UK by Copyright Control and Sentric Music

Best Contemporary Song

Escapism

written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath

performed by Raye and 070 Shake

published in the UK by Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music

Best Original Film Score

Don’t Worry Darling

Composed by John Powell

published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

Best Original Video Game Score

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

King

written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch

performed by Florence + The Machine

published in the UK by Ducky Donath Music-Sony Music Publishing and Universal Music Publishing

Best Television Soundtrack

The Midwich Cuckoos

Composed by Hannah Peel

published in the UK by SATV Publishing

Outstanding Song Collection

Kamille

PRS for Music Icon Award

Tim Booth, Saul Davies, Jim Glennie, Larry Gott and Mark Hunter for James

PRS for Music Most Performed Work

As It Was

written by Kid Harpoon,Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles

performed by Harry Styles

published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing and Pulse Songs-Concord Music Publishing

Rising Star Award with Amazon Music

Victoria Canal



Songwriter of the Year with Amazon Music

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers

Special International Award

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein

Visionary Award with Amazon Music

Charli XCX