WIPO and Music Rights Awareness Foundation launch creators' rights education platform

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Music Rights Awareness Foundation have launched an online platform to raise creators’ awareness of intellectual property rights.

The aim is to ensure music creators receive recognition and fair reward for their work.

CLIP – Creators Learn Intellectual Property – is a free-to-use online learning platform that will feature curated content from experienced musicians and mentors.

The Music Rights Awareness Foundation was co-founded by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus along with president Niclas Molinder and hitmaker Max Martin.

“Creators draw on their talent and artistic vision to give us music, art, song and dance,” said WIPO director general Daren Tang. “Supporting them is critical to the richness of every society and country. We must do what we can to ensure they are recognised and fairly rewarded, so that they can thrive in their work and contributions to society. CLIP will support creators with the knowledge and skills they need to transform their artistic passion into a viable profession.”

By early 2024, CLIP will be accessible in six languages. Creators will have access to all of CLIP's content, including videos featuring established creators sharing their personal experiences.

“I know firsthand how important it is for creators to know and manage their IP rights,” said Björn Ulvaeus. “Today, it is an essential foundation for a successful career in the music industry. At the core of CLIP is a steadfast commitment to creators. Helping them understand the complexities of the creative industries will enable them to maximise the value of their creations.”

The first version of CLIP will centre on the music industry, helping users to explore the ecosystem and understand how to bring songs to market, as well as music creator rights and more.

“CLIP provides awareness of the various parties involved in the music industry and their functions, as well as creators’ rights and responsibilities,” said Niclas Molinder. “This knowledge is a prerequisite for being recognized and earning fair payment for their work.”

CLIP was developed by WIPO for Creators, a consortium formed by WIPO and the Music Rights Awareness Foundation with the support of industry stakeholder organisations.