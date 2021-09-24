Wise Music acquire Lee Pockriss catalogue with deal for Emily Music Corporation

Wise Music Group's Wise Music Corporation has acquired the Emily Music Corporation.

The deal follows a working relationship between the firms that has endured for over 25 years.

Emily Music's catalogue features songs by Lee Pockriss and Paul Vance, including Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, and Pockriss' collaboration with Lyn Duddy, Johnny Angel.

“I have been working together with Wise Music Group, particularly with John Castaldo, for the past 25 years to foster and nurture my late husband’s catalog of songs," said Pockriss' widow Sonja. "I know Lee would agree that this is the best home for his catalog, indefinitely."

Tomas Wise, chief executive officer of Wise Music USA, welcomed the deal, pointing to the historic nature of the tracks included.

“Wise Music is honoured to have been trusted with the important musical legacy of Lee Pockriss and will ensure his timeless classics such as Itsy Bitsy, Catch A Falling Star and Johnny Angel remain part of America’s great musical heritage for many generations to come,” he said.

