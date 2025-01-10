Wise Music Group acquires Austrian music publisher Doblinger Musikverlag

Wise Music Group has acquired Doblinger Musikverlag, the Austrian music publisher renowned for its classical catalogue and rich legacy in European music.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Wise Music’s global portfolio of classical and contemporary works.

“The acquisition includes Doblinger’s extensive catalogue of classical repertoire further enhancing Wise Music Group’s comprehensive offerings across all genres and markets,” said a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doblinger to the Wise Music family,” said Chris Butler, director of global rights development at Wise Music Group. “Doblinger has been a cornerstone of Austrian music publishing for nearly 150 years, with an outstanding catalogue that includes works by seminal composers including Walter Kaufmann, Gottfried von Einem, Friedrich Cerha, Egon Wellesz and Joseph Beer, and vibrant contemporary voices including Rainer Bischof, Wolfram Wagner, Roland Batik, José Cura, Christoph Ehrenfellner, Johanna Doderer, Tomasz Skweres and Tanja Elisa Glinsner.

“This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to nurturing and promoting the best of classical and modern music on a global scale. We are also delighted that Peter Pany will remain as a consultant in Vienna as we begin a new journey together.”

This acquisition reaffirms our commitment to nurturing and promoting the best of classical and modern music on a global scale Chris Butler

Peter Pany, managing director of Doblinger, said: “Joining forces with Wise Music Group marks an exciting new chapter for Doblinger Music Publishers. Their global reach, deep expertise, and passion for classical music align perfectly with our values. We look forward to working together to ensure our composers’ music reaches new audiences and continues to inspire generations to come.”

Wise Music plans to maintain Doblinger’s operations in Vienna, in order to provide continuity for its composers and customers while expanding international opportunities.