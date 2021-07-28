Wise Music Group confirmed as Music Week Awards sponsor

Wise Music Group will sponsor the drinks reception at the Music Week Awards 2021, we are delighted to announce.

After last year's event was unable to take place due to the pandemic, the return of the Music Week Awards for 2021 promises to be an unforgettable night for the music industry, as the business comes together to celebrate the stellar achievements of the past 12 months.

Wise Music Group, which rebranded in March last year, is on board as the sponsor for the drinks reception at the start of the night.

"We changed our name in March 2020 and we haven’t been able to celebrate properly yet," said Wise Music Group CEO Dave Holley. "It will be fantastic to be able to raise a glass with everyone at the awards in September."

We recently unveiled fellow sponsor Hentons, who are also on board for the event, which returns to Battersea Evolution in London on September 14.

The full list of this year’s finalists is here.

For table or seat bookings, please contact Kate Smith, customer relations manager: kate.smith@futurenet.com.

For information about sponsorship opportunities at the Music Week Awards 2021, please contact advertising manager Helen Hughes: helen.hughes@futurenet.com.