Wise Music Group names Betsey Perlmutter as VP of Schirmer Theatrical

Wise Music Group has appointed Betsey Perlmutter as vice president of Schirmer Theatrical, Wise Music Group’s concert and theatrical production company.

“Betsey Perlmutter will lead Schirmer Theatrical as it embarks on its expanded international rights development strategy to leverage Wise Music’s extensive global catalogue across symphonic, ballet/dance, concert, film concert and theatrical,” said a statement.

In addition to the 150 non-traditional symphonic and film concerts Schirmer Theatrical produces each year, the company has recently expanded into commercial theatre, most recently as co-producer of the stage production Sugar Hill (featuring the music of Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn), and as the lead producer of Monk’s Dream, the authorised theatrical production of Thelonious Monk’s life.

“Since we founded Schirmer Theatrical as part of Wise Music Group in 2015, our core focus has been the proactive creative development of our vast global catalogue of rights via innovative and ground-breaking immersive live concerts,” said Robert Thompson, president. “Betsey’s extensive experience with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center is invaluable to us as we embark on this new stage of international creative rights development. We are thrilled she is now part of our global team.”

“I am honoured to be joining the talented and dedicated team at Schirmer Theatrical and Wise Music Group at large,” said Betsey Perlmutter. “Together, with collaboration at the core, we will forge new pathways internationally to amplify our dynamic composers and songwriters through thrilling partnerships and stories yet untold.”

As producer & artistic planning manager of the New York Philharmonic, Perlmutter oversaw the expansion of non-traditional concert programming, spanning musical theatre, contemporary opera, chamber music, and the launch of The Art Of The Score film music series (together with Alec Baldwin).

She developed multiple world premiere film concerts, including Star Wars Eps 1-4 and Francois Girard’s The Red Violin with John Corigliano’s Oscar-winning score.

Other highlights include the Emmy-winning Sweeney Todd (starring Emma Thompson, Bryn Terfel and Audra McDonald, directed by Lonny Price), multiple PBS televised New Year’s Eve and Gala concerts, including Sinatra: A Voice for a Century, cinematic concerts such as La Dolce Vita: The Music of Italian Cinema (with Josh Groban and Renee Fleming), and a collaboration with Mariah Carey in Central Park.

PHOTO: Bill Wadman