Wise Music Group names Marcus Wise as CEO for Europe

Wise Music Group has appointed Marcus Wise as CEO for the European region of the independent family business.

He will lead the group’s music publishing and record company interests across the continent with immediate effect.

Previously global head of media, overseeing Wise Music Creative’s departments around the world, Marcus Wise will continue to be based in London in his new role.

Dave Holley moves to a new role of chief operating officer of Wise Music Group, also based in London.

“It is both an honour and a privilege to take over the reins of my family's European business," said Marcus Wise. "I look forward to supporting our historic publishing houses by increasing our core activities in sync and classical music. I'm also particularly pleased to be working with our world-class publishing team to grow our multi-genre catalogue globally and build on our reputation for collaboration and creativity.”

It is both an honour and a privilege to take over the reins of my family's European business Marcus Wise

Dave Holley said: “Marcus and I have worked closely together for some years. I look forward to supporting him in the growth of our European business, as well as driving increased revenues for the wider group, particularly in the digital space.”

This year Wise Music Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It now maintains a global network of offices including London, New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Copenhagen, Bergamo, Madrid, Paris, Milan, Tokyo and Berlin.

The group owns or controls nearly half a million copyrights, including the world’s largest independent holding of historic and contemporary classical music.

Wise Musc also represents nearly 100 of today’s most successful living composers and songwriters working in classical music, opera, ballet, pop, film, television and advertising.

Represented composers include Volker Bertelmann (Hauschka), Ólafur Arnalds, Hania Rani, Ludovico Einaudi, Philip Glass, Joby Talbot, Igor Stravinsky, Francis Poulenc, Olivier Messiaen, Jean Sibelius, Hans Abrahamsen, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Missy Mazzoli, Kaija Saariaho, Samuel Barber and Tan Dun.