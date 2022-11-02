Wise Music Group opens for business in Iceland

Wise Music Group has announced the launch of Wise Music Iceland EHF, a move that marks the first time an international publisher has opened a business in the country.

With composers such as Ólafur Arnalds, Hugar, Eydís Evensen, Anna Thorvaldsdottir and Dustin O'Halloran among its roster, Wise Music Group already has strong ties to Iceland and expects to build upon those with the launch of its new outpost.

Wise Music Iceland EHF is a joint venture between Edition Wilhelm Hansen (EWH) and Bosworth Music GmbH, both of which are under the Wise Music umbrella. EWH will be responsible for the day-to-day and technical operations, while Bosworth will be the driving partner with regard to A&R and new signings.

Inga Weisshappel (above) will take charge of the new company. She has been working for Wise Music in Iceland as music supervisor since the start of this year. In her new role, Weisshappel will liaise with composers, film and television companies and Icelandic collecting society STEF.

The launch of Wise Music Iceland will be celebrated today at a party at the Ásmundarsalur performing arts venue in Reykjavik before Iceland Airwaves.

I truly believe that our involvement in the local industry will have a real positive impact Inga Weisshappel

Inga Weisshappel, Wise Music Iceland EHF said: “These past months, working with Wise Music Group has been such a wonderful and unexpected adventure. Being able to spend my days admiring great music while surrounded by creative and passionate people is somewhat of a childhood dream coming true. I truly believe that our involvement in the local industry will have a real positive impact which makes me incredibly excited about what’s to come.”

Loui Törnqvist, managing director, Edition Wilhelm Hansen, said: “We have had our eyes on this unique territory for quite a while, as the sheer quality of music being created in Iceland is so impressive. We also see a lot of potential of having an in-market presence in music supervision. Inga has been a tremendous addition to our team and we’re all excited to see how far we can take this.”

Michael Ohst, Bosworth Music added: “Working for many years with Icelandic artists like Ólafur Arnalds, Hugar, Eydís Evensen or Anna Thorvaldsdottir, we fully appreciate the unique artistic quality, professionalism and the cultural richness of Iceland. We want to nurture our relationships with Icelandic artists and to explore new creative potentials. We are also looking forward to discovering new talent and collaborations as well as continuing our valuable relationships.”