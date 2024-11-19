Wise Music Group renews long-term partnership with Ólafur Arnalds

Wise Music Group’s Bosworth Music has signed a further publishing agreement with Icelandic composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds.

The publishing deal with Berlin-based Bosworth Music covers the Icelandic composer’s entire back catalogue as well as new works. Arnalds began his relationship with Wise Music Group in 2020.

As a recording artist and film composer, Arnalds has earned critical acclaim. He won a BAFTA award for Best Original Music and nominations for both Grammy and Emmy Awards.

Ólafur Arnalds said: “I am so thrilled to continue my already long relationship with Wise Music. Our collaborations already span multiple worlds and I look forward to expanding our universe even more.”

Michael Ohst, managing director of Bosworth, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Ólafur Arnalds, working closely on his new creative projects as well as his existing works. His unique talents for both music and visual art are sure to engage and resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Over the course of his career as a recording artist, he has released five full-length albums along with dozens of EPs, collaborations and various projects including two films, Island Songs (2017) and When We Are Born (2021). Other projects include the Sunrise Session releases, his Ultimate Calm BBC Sounds podcast series and soundtracks.

Arnalds has sold out venues including London’s Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House, the Elbphilharmonie in Berlin, and San Francisco’s The Warfield.

The Some Kind Of Peace album (2020) earned him two Grammy nominations and charted in the UK.

Since 2009 Arnalds has been a part of the experimental techno project Kiasmos together with Janus Rasmussen. They recently released the album II via Erased Tapes.

PHOTO: (L-R) Dominique Banditt (Bosworth Music GmbH), Sven Hasenjäger (Arnalds’ Management), Sophia Blume (Bosworth Music GmbH), Michael Ohst (MD, Bosworth Music GmbH), Ólafur Arnalds, Asterix Westphal (Arnalds’ Lawyer)

Photo credit: Max König