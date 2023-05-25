Wise Music Group renews publishing deal with Ólafur Arnalds

Wise Music Group has renewed its publishing agreement with Icelandic composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Ólafur Arnalds.

The partnership is through Berlin-based Bosworth Music, one of Wise Music Group’s publishing companies.

Ólafur Arnalds’ fifth studio album, Some Kind Of Peace, made a streaming impact during the pandemic. It includes collaborations with Bonobo and FDR, as well as the Grammy-nominated track The Bottom Line. He went on a 49-date world tour in 2022.

Other projects include the Sunrise Session releases, his Ultimate Calm BBC Sounds podcast series and soundtracks.

Ólafur Arnalds said: “Feeling like our work together has just begun, I am very pleased to be extending my relationship with Bosworth and Wise. They have been a great, close partner to me and my team in these last couple of years, creative and flexible, and will no doubt continue to be.”

Under this new agreement, signed at the recently opened Wise Music Iceland office in Reykjavik, Bosworth Music will administer all future works by Arnalds. Edition Wilhelm Hansen – the Danish arm of Wise Music Group based in Copenhagen – will work closely with Bosworth on Arnalds’ career.

Michael Ohst, MD of Bosworth, said: “We are happy to renew the excellent partnership with Ólafur Arnalds. His exceptional talent as an artist and composer is truly remarkable and we anticipate that he will continue to create outstanding and innovative projects in the future - inspiring and captivating audiences worldwide.”

Loui Törnqvist, MD of Edition Wilhelm Hansen, said: “On behalf of Edition Wilhelm Hansen, I am very proud and excited to be involved in this renewal signing. It marks not only an important step forward for our recently opened Wise Music Iceland office – it is also a perfect example of a great collaboration between two of our territories. We are very much looking forward to continuing working with Ólafur Arnalds and his amazing music”.

PHOTO: (L-R) Sven Hasenjäger (Arnalds’ Management), Loui Törnqvist (MD, Edition Wilhelm Hansen), Michael Ohst (MD, Bosworth Music), Ólafur Arnalds, Asterix Westphal (Arnalds’ lawyer), Inga Weisshappel (Wise Music Iceland), Arni Arnason (Arnalds’ management).

Photo credit: Ólafur Arnalds