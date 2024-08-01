Wise Music Group's Bosworth inks deal with Polish composer and cellist Dobrawa Czocher

Polish composer, cellist and artist Dobrawa Czocher has signed a publishing agreement with Berlin-based Bosworth Music, part of Wise Music Group.

As a musician, Czocher moves between classical and contemporary music. With a long career as an award-winning solo, chamber and orchestral musician, she is comfortable mixing philharmonic music with more alternative approaches.

For many years, she has been collaborating with pianist Hania Rani, who’s also part of the Bosworth family. The duo released their debut album, Biala Flaga, in 2015, which brought them recording success in Poland.

It led to the international release of their first fully composed album, Inner Symphonies, which was released in 2021 by the Deutsche Grammophon label, establishing the artists as the youngest composer duo in the history of the label.

In 2023, Dobrawa Czocher released her debut solo album Dreamscapes via BMG/Modern Recordings label. In the same year, the album was nominated in six categories at the prestigious German Opus Klassik awards.

Czocher has presented her original music at concert halls across Europe, including in London, Berlin, Leipzig, Utrecht and many more. Since the release of Inner Symphonies in 2021, she has expanded her range by writing music for theatre plays and installations.

We firmly believe she is a highly talented artist with a bright future in multiple facets of the music industry Michael Ohst

On the signing, Dobrawa Czocher said: “Becoming a member of the Wise Music family is a huge honour for me as well as great motivation to grow as an artist. I am proud to find my name amongst incredible musicians who have worked with this great publishing company for many years.

“I witnessed the company’s commitment during the Inner Symphonies tour and recording made with my duo partner Hania Rani. Hania had already been signed to Wise for some time by that point. It was so nice to see the care and belief in her that she is offered by the Wise crew. There was therefore no question for me when the opportunity for me to sign came also to myself. I believe this is opening a new chapter for my development, especially as a composer.”

Michael Ohst, managing director of Bosworth Music, said: “Bosworth Music is thrilled to have Dobrawa Czocher join us as a composer. We firmly believe she is a highly talented artist with a bright future in multiple facets of the music industry. We are confident in our ability to assist her in nurturing and harnessing her talent, and we eagerly anticipate many exciting projects ahead.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Lena Obara, Wise Music Group; Michael Ohst, Wise Music Group; Dobrawa Czocher; Sophia Blume, Wise Music Group (credit Bosworth Music)