Wise Music Group signs DJ/producer Ron Trent

Wise Music Group has signed Ron Trent to its Campbell Connelly publishing imprint in an exclusive worldwide songwriter agreement.

DJ/producer Ron Trent has been a key figure in the dance music world for three decades

Ron Trent said: “In this business partnerships are everything. I am looking forward to a great alliance with Wise music and their creative forces to forge forward into more powerful foundational ventures.”

Marcus Wise, Wise Music Group’s CEO, said: “It’s an honour to be representing the groundbreaking artist Ron Trent. I’ve been a longtime fan of his music and I’m excited by the new creative direction Ron’s music is taking. We’re all looking forward to working with this versatile and innovative composer and musician.”

Raised in Chicago’s early underground music scene in the 1980s, Trent transitioned from disco into house.

Under his new project WARM, Trent’s recent album What Do The Stars Say To You features collaborations with Jean-Luc Ponty, Ivan Conti & Alex Malheiros (of Azymuth), Khruangbin and Gigi Masin.

