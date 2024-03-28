Wise Music Group signs Portico Quartet

Wise Music Group has signed Portico Quartet through Campbell Connelly & Co in an exclusive songwriter agreement.

The publishing deal includes their back catalogue and future work.

Led by drummer/composer and producer Duncan Bellamy and saxophonist/composer and producer Jack Wyllie, Portico Quartet have released seven studio albums.

Their 2007 debut album, Knee-Deep in the North Sea, was nominated for the Mercury Prize. Their music has evolved with each release, drawing on jazz, ambient and classical influences.

In addition to their work with Portico Quartet, they also pursue other collaborations. Bellamy worked with Hania Rani on her recent album Ghosts, along with a project alongside poet Belinda Zhawi. Wyllie has collaborative bands Forgiveness and Szun Waves, as well as his solo work under the name Paradise Cinema.

Portico Quartet will tour European venues this spring, starting with a gig at the multi-arts space Earth in Stoke Newington, London on Friday, March 29.

We all look forward to working with Portico Quartet on future projects and with their excellent back catalogue Marcus Wise

In a statement, Jack Wyllie and Duncan Bellamy said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to become a part of the Wise Music family, a publisher who represents some of our favourite music and artists. We’re looking forward to working closely with them on new ambitious works, as well as entrusting them to represent our back catalogue.

“Both of us each have exciting projects on the horizon, more details of which will be shared in due course. We are also looking forward to writing new Portico Quartet music and to heading out to play some concerts this spring, one of the highlights for us being playing our album Terrain with our ensemble at the spectacular Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg as well as at Earth in London.”

Marcus Wise, Wise Music Group’s CEO, said: “I’m delighted we have signed Portico Quartet. Jack and Duncan are a very welcome addition to the Wise Music family, and we all look forward to working with them on future projects and to working with their excellent back catalogue.”

PHOTO: Hannah Collins