Wise Music Iceland makes first signing

Wise Music Group has signed Icelandic composer Högni Egilsson to a worldwide publishing agreement with the newly opened Iceland office.

Wise Music Iceland is marking the first signing since it launched in November 2022.

Högni Egilsson is a composer, performer and producer. His compositions and performance style have drawn a wide-ranging audience of classical and contemporary music fans.

Under this new agreement, Wise Music Iceland will administer all future works by Egilsson. Edition Wilhelm Hansen, Wise Music Group’s office based in Copenhagen, and Bosworth Music in Berlin, will work closely with Wise Music Iceland on Högni’s career.

“Wise Music, with their broad perspective and rich experience, stands at the crossroads of tradition and innovation”, says Högni Egilsson. “As artistry lies not just in composition, but in the integrity of its presentation, I am deeply grateful to be working with Wise as my new publishing partner.

“With ongoing projects in film, TV, and a new record in the making, music is as important to me as ever before. In its essence, it transcends the quantifiable. It is not merely notes, scales, and forms; it is a river of sound expressing the inexpressible, and in its impermanence, it reflects life's intricate dance. I look forward to the work we have ahead of us."

Inga Magnes Weisshappel, on behalf of Wise Music Iceland, said: “I am thrilled to have Högni as our first signing of Wise Music Iceland. His diverse talent, astonishing songwriting skill and captivating voice makes him a great choice to kick off our newly opened office in Iceland. I am very much looking forward to our partnership with Högni as it marks a significant step in our ongoing mission in this country and further afield.”