Wise Music's Bosworth signs pianist and composer Sofi Paez

Wise Music Group has announced that Sofi Paez has signed an exclusive publishing agreement with its Berlin-based Bosworth Music operation.

Sofi Paez is a pianist, singer and composer born in San José, Costa Rica, currently based in Berlin. She experiments with piano, voice and electronic elements, using both the Spanish and English languages.

In 2023 Paez gained recognition with her EP Circles. Later in the year she was handpicked to perform at Ólafur Arnalds’ OPIA live event.

Paez released her debut album, Silent Stories, in May 2024. She was the first artist signed to Arnalds' OPIA Community.

We are proud that she chose Bosworth as her partner of choice Michael Ohst

Sofi Paez said: “I am excited and happy to be part of the Wise and Bosworth family. It feels surreal to be here amongst such amazing artists and the team. I also feel very proud to be representing Costa Rica and I can't wait to see what new opportunities arise for my career.”

Michael Ohst, managing director of Bosworth, said: “Sofi Paez is a young and talented composer and artist who has impressed us from the very beginning. Her melodic approach and her interesting voice are charming and catchy. We are proud that she chose Bosworth as her partner of choice, and we look forward to supporting her and being a part of her continued artistic growth.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Dominik Grötz (Management Sofi Paez), Sofi Paez, Sophia Blume (A&R Manager Bosworth Music), Michael Ohst (Managing Director Bosworth Music).