Wise Music's Campbell Connelly signs global publishing deal with The Staves

Campbell Connelly, part of Wise Music Group, has agreed an exclusive worldwide songwriter agreement with The Staves.

The UK indie folk duo of sisters – Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor – released their All Now album in March 2024 on the Communion label.

It followed their third studio album, Good Woman, released via Atlantic Records UK and Nonesuch Records. The album was produced by John Congleton and charted at No.13 in the UK.

"We’re over the moon to be joining the Wise roster alongside a long line of amazingly talented composers, many of whom we have been inspired by as a band,” said The Staves in a statement. “It’s very exciting for us to be working with the Wise team and embarking on this new creative partnership together.”

“Jessica and Camilla are a very welcome addition to the Wise Music family”, says Wise Music Group CEO Marcus Wise. “We are already enjoying building on the success of The Staves together and we look forward to future projects.”

In partnership with Wise Music, The Staves are aiming to expand their sync business. Previous syncs include a placement in Amazon’s Your Christmas Or Mine?, a bespoke track in Robin Wright’s 2021 film Land and a placement in Netflix’s Dash & Lily.

The Staves are just about to conclude a US and European tour. Following their sets at Glastonbury and Black Deer Festival, they will now play further UK festivals next month including the final edition of Towersey Festival.