Wise Music's Campbell Connelly signs Josephine Stephenson

Campbell Connelly, part of Wise Music Group, has signed an exclusive songwriter agreement with Josephine Stephenson.

The deal further cements Stephenson’s relationship with Wise Music Group, as her concert repertoire is published by Leduc through the company’s offices in Paris.

Stephenson is a French-British composer, arranger and performer working across contemporary classical and indie music. She has worked as an arranger and performer with artists including Damon Albarn, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys and Daughter.

Her concert music has been commissioned by institutions such as the BBC, Radio France, Wigmore Hall and Kings Place. It has been performed by the London Sinfonietta, Aurora Orchestra and Ensemble Intercontemporain, and broadcast on France Musique and BBC Radio 3. She won an Ivor Novello award in 2023.

The first track released under her alias Juneson was a collaboration with French singer-songwriter Laura Cahen, produced by Mike Lindsay, entitled Si Rien Ne Bouge. Cahen's recent single, Quitter La Ville, was co-composed by Stephenson.

Wise is home to so many composers I admire who regularly cross borders Josephine Stephenson

Josephine Stephenson said: “I’m really happy to enter this further relationship with Wise Music around my pop repertoire – the songs I’ve contributed to over the years as collaborator but also the output of my own solo project Juneson. Wise is home to so many composers I admire who regularly cross borders and I’m delighted to be part of a family that embraces the whole spectrum of my work. I see this as the start of a fresh chapter in which I’ll allow myself to delve into new avenues of creativity in my music.”

Wiebke Busch, managing director, UK rights companies, said: “We are honoured to join Josephine Stephenson on her creative journey with all her work. We strongly believe in her unique artistry which manifests itself in many different ways: first and foremost, in her own music but also via far-reaching collaborations. Her originality is a great inspiration.”

PHOTO: Thomas Révay