Wise Music signs artist and producer Janus Rasmussen

Berlin-based Bosworth Music, part of Wise Music Group, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with producer, composer and artist Janus Rasmussen.

The Reykjavik-based producer is originally from the Faroe Islands.

Rasmussen has spent the last decade creating experimental electronic music and working with other artists. His debut album, Vin, was nominated for the Nordic Music Council Prize.

Aside from his own music, Rasmussen performs alongside fellow Wise Music client Ólafur Arnalds as one half of Kiasmos. The duo’s recorded output has gained critical praise and seen them invited to perform at major international festivals.

Rasmussen also collaborates regularly with other members of Reykjavik’s music scene, acting variously as a producer, songwriter, musician, and mix engineer. He has written and produced music for adverts and scores.

Janus Rasmussen said: “Wise has been instrumental in shaping the landscape of contemporary classical and electronic music. I've been following their work in the industry for a while and have been very impressed by what I've seen. Today, I'm honoured to add my voice to this inspiring legacy.”

Michael Ohst, managing director of Bosworth Music, said: “We are happy to work with Janus Rasmussen whose talent we greatly admire. We look forward to supporting him on his artistic journey.”