Wise Music signs Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad

Swedish composer Jacob Mühlrad has signed an exclusive publishing agreement with Wise Music Group’s Bosworth Music.

Berlin-based Bosworth Music will administer all future works by Mühlrad. His back catalogue will be represented by Gehrmans for Scandinavia and the Baltic States, and by Bosworth Music for the rest of the world.

Jacob Mühlrad said: “I’m looking forward to working with Wise Music and its fantastic network of people and their knowledge of the industry.”

Michael Ohst, managing director of Bosworth, said: “We’re elated to announce our collaboration with Jacob Mühlrad, an artist whose talent and vision have

captivated us immensely. Jacob’s contributions to the world of contemporary music are both profound and inspiring. His compositions resonate with a unique blend of emotion, tradition and innovation, offering a musical tapestry that speaks to the core of human experience.”

Jacob Mühlrad’s music has been commissioned and performed by the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Radio France, Vancouver Chamber Choir, Bamberger Symphoniker and WDR Rundfunkchor Cologne. He has collaborated closely with individuals such as Olga Neuwirth, Martin Fröst, Pablo Heras-Casado and Matthias Pintscher.

His compositions include works for orchestra, choir and ensemble, as well as film music. He is also involved in crossover projects leaving the classical realm and venturing into pop.

Mühlrad’s repertoire expanded with the world premiere in 2021 of his first large-scale orchestral work, REMS (Rapid Eye Movement Sleep). This marked the beginning of a multi-year collaboration with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic. Subsequently, a short version of REMS was performed at the Suntory Hall by the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra.

Looking ahead to 2024, Mühlrad is set to make his debut with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, presenting the premiere performance of his clarinet concerto SEMA, featuring Magnus Holmander as soloist and conducted by Martin Fröst.

Embracing cross-genre collaborations, Mühlrad has partnered with artists such as Swedish rapper Silvana Imam and Swedish House Mafia.

Additionally, he has ventured into film scoring, contributing to Burn All My Letters, directed by Björn Runge. Mühlrad;s scores for theatre include Tröstrapporter (Reports of Consolation), commissioned by The Royal Dramatic Theatre in Stockholm, and written and directed by best-selling author Alex Schulman.

PHOTO: Amit Israeli