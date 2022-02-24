Wise Music subsidiary G Schirmer acquires publishing rights to composer Franz Waxman's catalogue

G Schirmer, a subsidiary of the Wise Music Group, has acquired the rights to composer Franz Waxman's extended catalogue, as well as a number of his iconic film scores, which include Sunset Boulevard and A Place In The Sun.

The agreement covers all of Waxman's symphonic and concert works, as well as a significant number of his film scores.

Franz Waxman won an Oscar for his score to Sunset Boulevard in 1950, and then won the Oscar the following year for A Place In The Sun. Waxman received a total of 12 Oscar nominations in his lifetime.

G Schirmer president Robert Thompson said: "We are extraordinarily honored to be the worldwide publisher of Franz Waxman's incredible film and concert oeuvre. Schirmer is deeply committed to fostering his legacy."

Franz Waxman's son, John Waxman, added: “I’ve entrusted my father’s legacy to G Schirmer/Wise Music Group because I know they will protect and value his work. I’m grateful that generations to come will now have the opportunity to experience the breadth of Franz Waxman’s music around the world."

G Schirmer's roster Oscar-winning film composers includes John Corigliano, Ennio Morricone and Tan Dun.