Former Syco head of A&R Anya Jones has encouraged more execs to pursue their songwriting ambitions.

Music Week can exclusively reveal that Jones has signed a global deal with Spirit Music Group.

“I like the ambitious and independent nature of Spirit,” she said. “Their burgeoning roster feels smart and tasteful with talent I admire, and their international operation allows me to explore areas that are important to me.”

Jones spent 12 years at Syco, where she directed the musical careers ...