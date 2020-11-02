Former Syco head of A&R Anya Jones has encouraged more execs to pursue their songwriting ambitions.
Music Week can exclusively reveal that Jones has signed a global deal with Spirit Music Group.
“I like the ambitious and independent nature of Spirit,” she said. “Their burgeoning roster feels smart and tasteful with talent I admire, and their international operation allows me to explore areas that are important to me.”
Jones spent 12 years at Syco, where she directed the musical careers ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now