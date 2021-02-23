YMU and hitmaker Mark Ralph launch JV Reaktor Music

YMU Music and award-winning producer/songwriter Mark Ralph have launched a new joint-venture music publishing company, Reaktor Music.

Reaktor Music will discover, mentor and nurture songwriting and production talent.

Mark Ralph, a long-time management client of Phil Morais and Iain Watt at YMU Music, runs his own West London studio complex, Club Ralph, and plans to use those facilities as a base for songwriters to write, record and collaborate.

Ralph has enjoyed success with Jess Glynne, Years & Years, Jax Jones, Becky Hill, Usher, Tom Walker, Clean Bandit, Georgia, James Arthur and Rudimental. He is currently working with James Arthur and collaborating again with Years & Years, co-writing and producing their forthcoming third studio album.

Releases he has collaborated on have resulted in five UK No.1 singles and over 10 billion streams to date.

YMU Music will work closely with Ralph, providing expertise and resources to support and fund signings to the new company. Sony Music Publishing will provide global administration services.

The first signing to Reaktor Music has been announced as producer/songwriter Dennis White. He has written and produced for artists across a range of labels, including Ministry Of Sound, Kompakt and Late Night Tales, alongside remixes for Atlantic, Domino and Decca.

Mark Ralph said: “Reaktor Music is all about finding exceptional producers and songwriters and helping them realise their ambitions. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to work closely with them, to share my experience and, if needed, to be a mentor where I can. We have great facilities which provide a brilliant environment in which to collaborate and share creative ideas and enjoy success together.

“Phil, Iain and the team at YMU are the perfect partners because we know each other so well already and I know they will add real value to this new venture. Dennis White is a wonderful first signing for us, he is a superb talent who already has an impressive track record and I’m very excited about helping him achieve the success he deserves.”

Phil Morais, director at YMU, said: “Mark has a brilliant eye for talent and has always been a willing and enthusiastic supporter of other producers and songwriters. This new venture will give him the opportunity to help discover and develop that talent with YMU providing the resource and additional expertise to ensure that all of our signings potential enjoy creative and commercial success. Dennis White is an exciting first signing and a real statement of intent for Reaktor Music.”

Iain Watt, MD of YMU Music, said: “I’ve worked with Mark for many years and have always been impressed with his passion for championing other producers and songwriters. He is naturally collaborative and has set up us his studio complex in a way that encourages and supports the sharing of creative ideas. There is no reason why Reaktor Music can’t become a hit factory, which will result in a consistent stream of success for the writers and producers we represent.”