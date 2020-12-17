YMU signs Emily Burns to global deal with BMG

International artist management company, YMU, has revealed it has signed singer/songwriter Emily Burns to a global publishing deal with BMG.

Burns is currently signed to Island Records and has performed at the likes of Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Liverpool Sound City and The Great Escape in addition to touring with Tove Stryke, James Arthu and Gabrielle Aplin.

Most recently she has released her EP I Love You, You’re The Worst, announced a host of 2021 shows and re-released Is It Just Me feat. JP Cooper.

Director, YMU Music, Chris Dempsey said: “Emily is an incredible artist and songwriter, for me one of the best lyricists of her generation. It was really important for her to find a team that matched her passion and ambition. Alistair Norbury and the team at BMG are really committed to Emily’s vision and we are looking forward to working with them moving forward.”

President, repertoire and marketing, BMG, Alistair Norbury said: “I have watched Emily develop as an outstanding songwriter over the past few years and it has always been an ambition to bring her to BMG. We very much look forward to working with Emily and her great team at YMU, and to an exciting future together”.