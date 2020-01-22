Your site will load in 16 seconds
New music special: 10 acts for 2020

by Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Jan 22nd 2020 at 11:21AM

Alongside our picks for the Music Week 2020 Incoming New Music special, here are 10 more artists primed for success in the next 12 months...

SHAYBO

South-East Londoner Shaybo raps hard and fast, as last year’s brilliant Ya Dun Know single proved. Expect to hear more of her raw power this year.

KEY TRACK: Ya Dun Know

