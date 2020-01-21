The Lewisham MC coming for the charts...

Lewisham rapper DigDat has already started the year with a bang: his Ei8ht Mile mixtape is dropping this month and lead track 8 Style II is motoring nicely. He and his team have been laying the groundwork for a while; at the back end of 2018, his viral hit Airforce (which has 308,917 sales, according to the Official Charts Company) became the first straight drill track to hit the Top 20. DigDat has ...