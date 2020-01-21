A vital voice in British pop music...

When you’re new, it helps if you can charm fans by sharing stories such as mistaking having a particularly sharp bit of a crisp stuck in your throat for tonsillitis. That’s just one example of Dylan’s Twitter game, which has been helping people get to know the Suffolk newcomer since she began releasing music last year. Her five-track Purple EP showed her way with a shadowy pop hook, not to mention her ability ...