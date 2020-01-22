A breath of fresh air for indie rock...

Let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way – Inhaler’s 20-year-old frontman Eli Hewson is the son of Paul Hewson, aka U2 emperor Bono. But that’s not the only the reason for the buzz around the Dublin four-piece, who signed to Polydor last year after an old school bidding war. Inhaler are managed by live heavyweights SJM and traces of Joy Division can be found on the standout My ...