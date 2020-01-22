The birth of a new indie star...

Katy J Pearson released her debut single Tonight in the latter part of 2019, causing a big splash in indie land in the process. Having signed to Heavenly, she’s in excellent company on a roster with a fresh, breezy feel. Fittingly, those two words function as descriptions for Pearson’s own music, which takes its cues from country and folk, blending classic influences with an invigorating pop touch. It’s music to dance to, or ...