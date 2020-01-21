Red hot rhythms from Spanish Town, Jamaica...

When Music Week first met Koffee for an On The Radar interview last February, she was about to drop her Rapture EP, a blistering five-song set showcasing her white-hot take on the reggae and dancehall she grew up on in Spanish Town, Jamaica. Things have been burning up for the 19-year-old ever since, with Rapture up for a Grammy and new single W on heavy rotation on BBC Radio 1. The singer, rapper ...