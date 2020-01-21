Coventry's new rap king...

Judging by the sound of his recent Frontline single, new Warner Records signing Pa Salieu is ready to grab 2020 by its lapels and give it an almighty shake. The record booms and quakes, set to a video in which the Coventry rapper stares down the camera as it trails him through the Hillfields area of his home city. It’s an almighty statement, and the blend of UK rap and African melody, plus some judicious use ...