For anyone seeking razor sharp pop and pure personality in 2023, look no further than Caity Baser. We meet EMI’s new star to discuss empowerment, schmoozing and saying it like it is…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

For Caity Baser, the biggest reason her fans find her music so emotionally affecting is because she writes songs as if she’s talking to her friends.

“I think when they listen to it, they feel like they’re speaking to me and it feels ...