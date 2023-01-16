Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

On The Radar 2023 Special: Caity Baser

by
Monday, Jan 16th 2023 at 2:14PM

For anyone seeking razor sharp pop and pure personality in 2023, look no further than Caity Baser. We meet EMI’s new star to discuss empowerment, schmoozing and saying it like it is…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

For Caity Baser, the biggest reason her fans find her music so emotionally affecting is because she writes songs as if she’s talking to her friends.

“I think when they listen to it, they feel like they’re speaking to me and it feels ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023