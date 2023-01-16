Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar 2023 Special: Kamal

by
Monday, Jan 16th 2023 at 1:55PM

Having long been set on conquering the music industry, Kamal is making his ascent, one laid-back R&B jam at a time. Here, we talk songwriting and connection with Neighbourhood’s new star…

WORDS: CHARLOTTE GUNN

For 20-year-old Kamal, life has changed somewhat in the last couple of years. From uploading his first song, Smilingdownthephone, to SoundCloud as a BRIT School student in 2019 and catching the ear of Neighbourhood Recordings, to collaborating with Dave and reaching the ears of Billie ...

