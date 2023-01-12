When her vivid songs exploded on TikTok last year, Rachel Chinouriri took flight as a thrilling prospect for the UK. We begin our new artists special with a story of escapism through music…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

I’m throwing around every idea possible,” says Rachel Chinouriri. “This is the first time in 12 months I’ve been able to slow down. When I’m chaotic there are no songs, but when I slow down they start to come.”

Given that Chinouriri already has ...