Teenage rapper ArrDee has made quite a splash in his short career so far. Here, he opens up on his new life, guesting on the smash Body 2 remix and why some people have got him all wrong...

INTERVIEW: ANNA FIELDING

When you get to No.6 in the UK charts with a song called Oliver Twist, people are going to make comparisons. And Brighton-based rapper ArrDee does want more. More from each night out, more gigs, more fans, more attention.

...