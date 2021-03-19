In 2021, BackRoad Gee’s star is rising higher than ever. Here, the energetic East London rapper gets to the heart of his bombastic sound and reveals his studio secrets...

WORDS: JOSEPH JP PATTERSON

It’s been crazy but I appreciate everyone and everything,” BackRoad Gee tells Music Week, dialling in from his London abode at the beginning of what’s already a busy year. “I’m just keeping it humble, trying to put that groundwork in.”

The 23-year-old is coming off ...