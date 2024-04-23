Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Blue Lab Beats

Miranda Bardsley

by Miranda Bardsley
Tuesday, Apr 23rd 2024 at 10:35AM

With their new album, Blue Eclipse, Blue Lab Beats are poised to be the UK’s next big jazz stars. Here, the duo discuss evolving from jamming in college to playing jet-lagged gigs in Canada...

WORDS: MIRANDA BARDSLEY PHOTO: DALONG YE-LEE

It was during a regular day at London’s Weekend Arts College around 10 years ago that a chance encounter in the lunch hall saw the birth of Blue Lab Beats.

A 13-year-old Namali Kwaten, aka NK-OK, was playing his beats ...

