Newly signed to 0207 Def Jam, South London soul singer Debbie wants to make music that will last forever. Music Week meets the artist to talk love songs, deep thinking and childhood…

WORDS: BEN HOMEWOOD

Shortly before London went into lockdown in 2020, a 20-year-old singer/songwriter looked out of her bedroom window, taking stock of the world. As usual, Deborah Ehirim’s mind was racing, thoughts in overdrive. The story of the song she wrote that day paints a vivid ...