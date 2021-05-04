After a decade-long journey from YouTube uploads to the major-label world, Dodie is ready for the big time. Music Week meets her to talk pop, mental health and going viral...

When Music Week meets Dodie, her London hometown is bathed in the first rays of spring, prompting her mind to whir back into gear at the end of winter’s long drag.

“It’s remarkable how much better I feel now that it’s slightly warm,” she laughs. “The world is different ...