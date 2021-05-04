Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Dodie

Sarah Thomas

by Sarah Thomas
Tuesday, May 4th 2021 at 4:50PM

After a decade-long journey from YouTube uploads to the major-label world, Dodie is ready for the big time. Music Week meets her to talk pop, mental health and going viral...

When Music Week meets Dodie, her London hometown is bathed in the first rays of spring, prompting her mind to whir back into gear at the end of winter’s long drag. 

“It’s remarkable how much better I feel now that it’s slightly warm,” she laughs. “The world is different ...

