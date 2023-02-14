Pop comes naturally to songwriters Hannah Wilson and Julia Fabrin, so expectations are high for their Dolores Forever project. Here, they tell Music Week why theirs is no ordinary indie band…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

It was a mutual friend who plonked Hannah Wilson and Julia Fabrin together at a house party a few years back with the words, “you two will like each other – go and chat.” It worked like a charm and the pair’s close bond is at ...