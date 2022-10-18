In just a few summer months, Eliza Rose went from being an underground DJ to a chart-topping, history-making musical force. Music Week meets the East Londoner to find out how it happened...

Of all the possible places to celebrate reaching No.1 with your debut single, a speedboat ride is surely up there with the best. And that’s precisely how it happened for Eliza Rose who, 24 hours after her indelible club track B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All) topped the ...