Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

On The Radar: Fat Dog

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Mar 5th 2024 at 1:51PM

From Brixton’s Windmill to selling out the Scala, Fat Dog are paving their way to stardom. Here, frontman Joe Love takes us back to the start, talks disaffected youth and an album on the horizon…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

The first time that Fat Dog frontman Joe Love felt his band were onto something happened to be at the group’s first gig where the audience were allowed to stand up. Formed in lockdown, initially with Love as the sole member, the ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024