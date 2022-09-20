Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: FLO

by MusicWeek Staff
Tuesday, Sep 20th 2022 at 5:32PM

If FLO get their way, 2022 will go down in history as a new dawn for UK R&B. Music Week meets Island’s brand new group to hear their plan to show the music industry what it’s been missing...

R&B girl groups had their last real heyday in the early 2000s, with Destiny’s Child and others picking up the torch from ’90s stars such as En Vogue, TLC and SWV. Since then, the style and slickness of classic R&B ...

