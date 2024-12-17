Gigi Perez shot to stardom earlier this year with her breakout viral hit Sailor Song, which saw the Florida-raised artist secure her first ever UK No.1. Here, she speaks candidly about channelling her grief through songwriting, navigating the industry and taking centre stage as a caterpillar...

INTERVIEW: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

I spent a lot of nights looking up at my ceiling just begging for anything out there to allow me to do music,” Gigi Perez tells Music Week. “To be ...