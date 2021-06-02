Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Girl In Red

Sarah Thomas

by Sarah Thomas
Wednesday, Jun 2nd 2021 at 5:01PM

Girl In Red began making music at home as a teen, and now she’s making pop hits with Finneas and going viral around the world. Music Week meets the streaming superstar...

"This is Oslo calling,” announces Marie Ulven, picking up the phone to Music Week in between running errands and escaping parking tickets. 

She jokes about all that sounding rather mundane (“This is the good life right here!”), but this singer-songwriter really is living her dream. Norwegian breakout star Ulven ...

