With the release of her new album, Matriarchy, Girli is showing the world who she really is. Here, the rising alt-pop star tells us about the gig that changed her life, queer spaces and taking creative control...

Milly Toomey still remembers the moment everything changed. She was 14 and standing in line to see her new favourite band.

“My friend had sent me a link to a song by Tegan And Sara and it had blown my mind,” she says, ...